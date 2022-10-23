Falter did not factor in the decision during Game 4's 10-6 win over the Padres on Saturday night, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out zero over 0.2 innings.

Falter was slated to have a short start Saturday, but he was unable to get through the first inning and was relieved by Connor Brogdon. After two quick outs, Manny Machado hit a solo homer and the Padres followed up with a single, a walk and a two-run double, knocking Falter out of the game. The 25-year-old had a similar gameplan in his final regular season appearance when he pitched a scoreless first inning against the Astros, but he was unable to replicate that success in Game 4 of the NLCS.