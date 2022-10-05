Falter is expected to throw only one inning in his start Wednesday in Houston, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies won't have room in the rotation for Falter during the wild-card round, so he'll be making a start Wednesday that simulates what a relief appearance would look like for him in the postseason. Philadelphia called up Michael Plassmeyer from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day and could turn to him in bulk relief behind Falter.