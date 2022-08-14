Falter is scheduled to start one of the two games in the Phillies' doubleheader against the Mets on August 20, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Falter has started seven games for the Phillies this season, and his eighth start is set to come next weekend. Falter has faced the Mets twice this season and has allowed six runs (three earned) over 5.0 innings.
