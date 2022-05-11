Falter will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Wednesday against the Mariners, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies are in need of rotation pieces with Zack Wheeler (undisclosed) and Zach Eflin (undisclosed) on the COVID-19 injured list, and Falter will receive the nod after being demoted two weeks ago. The 25-year-old began the season in Philadelphia's bullpen before joining the rotation at Lehigh Valley, so he's only stretched out to throw about 60-to-65 pitches.