Falter (1-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Falter struggled through the first inning, hitting a batter, handing out two free passes and also throwing a wild pitch. It appeared he wouldn't be in for a long outing, but he settled in to retire 10 consecutive batters en route to his first win of the season. Falter served as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader and will be returned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday as a result. However, he could be back up with the big-league club prior to the close of the campaign and now has a 4.40 ERA and 40:13 K:BB across 45 innings with the Phillies for the season.