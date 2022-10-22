Falter will start Game 4 of the NLCS against the Padres on Saturday, but he's only expected to go once through the order, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Falter gets the nod after it was Noah Syndergaard who got the start in Game 4 of the previous series, but he's unlikely to remain in the game long enough to make a significant fantasy impact. The Phillies will feel comfortable turning to their bullpen early, as they'll have Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola scheduled to start Game 5 and 6 (if necessary).