Falter allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings Wednesday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Falter drew what is likely to be a spot start with Zack Wheeler (undisclosed) and Zach Eflin (illness) currently on COVID-19 injured list. Falter was allowed to throw only 65 pitches, but he proved effective by inducing nine swinging strikes while also walking none and allowing no home runs. Wheeler is set to start Thursday against the Dodgers and the Phillies have a day off Monday, meaning the Phillies could opt for a four-man rotation even if Eflin remains on the injured list for a few more days. Given that, Falter's most likely role moving forward will either be to pitch out of the big-league bullpen or as a starter with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.