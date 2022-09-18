Falter will remain in the Phillies' rotation once Zack Wheeler (forearm) is activated next week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It will be Noah Syndergaard who moves to a relief role, at least in the short term. Falter has a 2.52 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 30:3 K:BB in 35.2 innings over his last six starts. He is starting Sunday in Atlanta and tentatively lines up to face Atlanta again next weekend at home.