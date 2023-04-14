Falter (0-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against Cincinnati. He struck out four.
While Falter turned in decent performances in his first two starts, this one left plenty to be desired. The California native has yet to finish the sixth inning this season, something he will have to improve upon in order to keep the bullpen fresh throughout the year. His next chance to redeem himself will be Tuesday night against the White Sox.
More News
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Fans two in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Gives up seven hits in loss•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Likely to open as fifth starter•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: In competition for rotation spot•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Not on World Series roster•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Rocky start in Game 4•