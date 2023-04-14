Falter (0-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against Cincinnati. He struck out four.

While Falter turned in decent performances in his first two starts, this one left plenty to be desired. The California native has yet to finish the sixth inning this season, something he will have to improve upon in order to keep the bullpen fresh throughout the year. His next chance to redeem himself will be Tuesday night against the White Sox.