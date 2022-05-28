Falter (0-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over three innings as the Phillies were downed 8-6 by the Mets. He struck out two.

Making just his third career start in the majors, Falter needed 82 pitches (52 strikes) to record nine outs, although he didn't get much help from his defense. The southpaw has a 4.20 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB through 15 innings for the Phillies this season, and he'll likely return to the bullpen or the minors after this outing.