The Phillies plan to call up Falter from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start one game of Friday's doubleheader in Washington, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Ranger Suarez is scheduled to start the other game of the twin bill, but the Phillies have yet to decide in what order he and Falter will take the hill. Before being sent down to Triple-A on May 29, Falter made four of his six appearances out of the bullpen, but he's worked exclusively as a starter in the minors. Over his five outings with Lehigh Valley this season, Falter has produced a microscopic 1.54 ERA and 0.69 WHIP while striking out 33.7 percent of the batters he's faced. Falter will likely be making just one start with the Phillies before he's optioned back to Triple-A.