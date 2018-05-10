Phillies' Ben Lively: Activated, optioned to minors
Lively (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Lively, who spent the past two weeks on the disabled list with a back injury, will join Lehigh Valley's rotation. He compiled a 6.85 ERA and 1.86 WHIP across five starts (23.2 innings) with the Phillies before landing on the disabled list. The 26-year-old will be an option to rejoin the big-league rotation should an opening emerge.
More News
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Heads to disabled list•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: No immediate threats to rotation spot•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Allows seven earned runs•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Delivers first quality start of season Friday•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Allows three runs in short outing•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Gives up five against Reds•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...