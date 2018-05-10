Lively (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Lively, who spent the past two weeks on the disabled list with a back injury, will join Lehigh Valley's rotation. He compiled a 6.85 ERA and 1.86 WHIP across five starts (23.2 innings) with the Phillies before landing on the disabled list. The 26-year-old will be an option to rejoin the big-league rotation should an opening emerge.