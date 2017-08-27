Phillies' Ben Lively: Allows four homers in Saturday defeat
Lively (1-5) allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Cubs.
Lively allowed four homers and simply didn't give the Phillies any reasonable chance to compete with the Cubs. Overall, he's held opponents to three or fewer earned runs in all but a pair of his nine starts, and aside from this horrible outing, he's been a pretty steady fantasy option when taking the mound. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Marlins.
