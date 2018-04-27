Phillies' Ben Lively: Allows seven earned runs
Lively (0-2) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out one across 2.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Lively never got on track in this start, allowing five baserunners and three runs in the first inning. He has put together a couple solid starts this season, offering some hope that he can build off his promising rookie campaign. However, he has now allowed five or more earned runs in two of his five starts, making him difficult to rely on.
