Phillies' Ben Lively: Allows three runs in short outing
Lively allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts across four innings Sunday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.
Lively allowed a leadoff home run to Denard Span before another pair of hits brought a second run around in the first inning. He settled down until the fourth, when the hosts scratched another run across before he closed it out. He seemingly could've continued, leaving after just 66 pitches, and would have earned his first victory of the season if he would've been given a longer leash. Lively's ERA now sits at an unsightly 5.87 this season and his next start is scheduled for Friday against an in-form Pirates lineup.
