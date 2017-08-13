Play

Lively is a candidate to start Tuesday for the Phillies, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lively would take Vince Velasquez's (finger) spot in the rotation if the Phillies opt to go with him over Mark Leiter. Lively was 1-4 with a 3.80 ERA and a 17:13 K:BB in 42.2 innings with the Phillies earlier this season.

