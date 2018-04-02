Lively will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After Monday's game was postponed, the Phillies debated skipping Lively's turn and going with Aaron Nola on regular rest Tuesday, but manager Gabe Kapler ultimately decided to keep his rotation in its normal order. The 26-year-old, who is expected to stick in the Phillies' rotation until either Mark Leiter (forearm) or Jerad Eickhoff return from the DL, posted a 4.26 ERA and 5.3 K/9 across 15 starts for Philadelphia in 2017.