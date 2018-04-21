Lively (0-1) didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 win over the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander put together his first quality start of the season -- in fact, it was the first time this season Lively's even completed six innings. His 21:6 K:BB in 21.1 innings on the season is impressive, but his 4.64 ERA and 1.55 WHIP are lagging behind. Lively will try to bring his ratios down further in Thursday's home start against the Diamondbacks.