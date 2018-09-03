Lively was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies needed to free up a roster spot for Jerad Eickhoff, who was activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, and Lively was the corresponding roster casualty. The 26-year-old struggled to a 6.85 ERA across 23.2 innings with the Phillies this season.