Phillies' Ben Lively: Doesn't factor into decision
Lively tossed six innings of two-run, six-hit ball Sunday against the Giants but came away with a no-decision.
Lively, who was recently called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game, also struck out four and walked two in his eighth start of the season. It's unclear how long he'll hold down the fifth spot in the Phillies' rotation, but as it stands, he's slated to take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday.
