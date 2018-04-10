Phillies' Ben Lively: Gives up five against Reds
Lively allowed fun runs on nine hits -- including a homer -- and two walks while striking out seven in 5.2 innings against the Reds on Monday. He did not factor into the decision.
While the right-hander has been missing more bats early on this season -- he has 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings after posting a 5.3 K/9 last year -- it hasn't made a difference with the results so far. Lively has a 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and .319 BAA through two starts. Even against a Rays team that is currently tied for 12th in the AL in runs scored (in Tampa Bay), Lively will be a tough player to justify starting on Sunday.
More News
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Takes tough-luck loss versus Mets•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Confirmed as Tuesday starter•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Start postponed Monday•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Makes Opening Day rotation•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Path to rotation re-opens•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Likely removed from rotation consideration•
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...