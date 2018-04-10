Lively allowed fun runs on nine hits -- including a homer -- and two walks while striking out seven in 5.2 innings against the Reds on Monday. He did not factor into the decision.

While the right-hander has been missing more bats early on this season -- he has 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings after posting a 5.3 K/9 last year -- it hasn't made a difference with the results so far. Lively has a 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and .319 BAA through two starts. Even against a Rays team that is currently tied for 12th in the AL in runs scored (in Tampa Bay), Lively will be a tough player to justify starting on Sunday.