Phillies' Ben Lively: Gives up six runs in loss to Altanta
Lively (3-7) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings as he took the loss Friday against the Braves.
For the first time since August 26, Lively allowed more than three runs in a start. He got touched up for three extra-base hits, including a home run. Lively has been inconsistent, but with a 4.35 ERA, he has been a roughly league average starter in his first crack at major league action.
