Phillies' Ben Lively: Heads to disabled list
Lively was placed on the disabled list with a lower-back strain Friday.
Lively was lit up for seven runs in 2.1 innings against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, and it seems as though his back may have been to blame. He'll miss at least one turn in the rotation. Jake Thompson was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take his place on the roster.
