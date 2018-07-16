Phillies' Ben Lively: Likely done for year
Lively is likely out for the year with a shoulder injury, The Morning Call reports.
Lively opened the year in the Phillies' rotation but struggled to a 6.85 ERA in five starts. Solid showings by Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta and the emergence of Zach Eflin and Enyel De Los Santos have pushed Lively down the pecking order, giving him a tough road back to the roster even if healthy. He'll compete for a roster spot again next spring but is unlikely to be a favorite to make the team.
