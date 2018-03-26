Lively will open the season in the Phillies' starting rotation, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

With Jerad Eickhoff (lat) and Mark Leiter (forearm) expected to open the season on the disabled list, Lively stepped up and beat out Zach Eflin for the team's final rotation spot. The 26-year-old posted a 4.26 ERA across 15 starts for the Phillies in 2017, though that came with a 5.58 xFIP, suggesting there may have been some luck at play. He also generated a lackluster 5.3 K/9 with the big club last season, so there are likely better fantasy options out there if you're looking for a fill-in starter to open the season. Lively will likely head back to the minors once either Leiter or Eickhoff are ready to return.