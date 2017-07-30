Lively will have his next start at Triple-A Lehigh Valley pushed back a few days after he was hit in the back of his left knee by a line drive Friday, Michael Blouse of the Allentown Morning Call reports.

Lively has pitched well since he was sent back to Triple-A. He's 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA and a 22:6 K:BB in 23 innings during the month of July. Jake Thompson is currently getting a look in the Phillies' rotation, but if he fails to capitalize on his opportunity the Phils could turn to Lively or Zach Eflin to take Thompson's spot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast