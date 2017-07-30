Phillies' Ben Lively: Next start pushed back
Lively will have his next start at Triple-A Lehigh Valley pushed back a few days after he was hit in the back of his left knee by a line drive Friday, Michael Blouse of the Allentown Morning Call reports.
Lively has pitched well since he was sent back to Triple-A. He's 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA and a 22:6 K:BB in 23 innings during the month of July. Jake Thompson is currently getting a look in the Phillies' rotation, but if he fails to capitalize on his opportunity the Phils could turn to Lively or Zach Eflin to take Thompson's spot.
