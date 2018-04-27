Phillies' Ben Lively: No immediate threats to rotation spot
Lively has been poor to start the season but faces no immediate threats to his rotation spot, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Lively's poor start against the Diamondbacks on Thursday brought his ERA up to 6.85 on the season, while his WHIP stands at 1.86. Still, he's likely to hold onto the fifth starter role until Jerad Eickhoff returns from his lat strain in late May because the Phillies simply don't have a great option to replace him. Four of their five Triple-A starters have ERAs north of 4, while the only one that doesn't (Enyel De Los Santos) is just 22 with only three Triple-A starts under his belt. The team could turn to long reliever Drew Hutchison, who has 74 career big-league starts to his name, but he's an uninspiring option with a career 4.89 ERA over parts of five major-league seasons.
More News
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Allows seven earned runs•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Delivers first quality start of season Friday•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Allows three runs in short outing•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Gives up five against Reds•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Takes tough-luck loss versus Mets•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Confirmed as Tuesday starter•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?