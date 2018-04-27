Lively has been poor to start the season but faces no immediate threats to his rotation spot, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Lively's poor start against the Diamondbacks on Thursday brought his ERA up to 6.85 on the season, while his WHIP stands at 1.86. Still, he's likely to hold onto the fifth starter role until Jerad Eickhoff returns from his lat strain in late May because the Phillies simply don't have a great option to replace him. Four of their five Triple-A starters have ERAs north of 4, while the only one that doesn't (Enyel De Los Santos) is just 22 with only three Triple-A starts under his belt. The team could turn to long reliever Drew Hutchison, who has 74 career big-league starts to his name, but he's an uninspiring option with a career 4.89 ERA over parts of five major-league seasons.