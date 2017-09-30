Lively (4-7) picked up the win Friday against the Mets. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out one over six innings.

Despite allowing only six Mets to reach base Friday, Lively had to be lifted from the game after running his pitch count up to 97 over six laborious innings of work. Nonetheless, it was a solid bounceback performance for the 25-year-old starter who had served up six runs over five innings in a start against the Braves last week. He'll wrap up his debut big-league campaign with a 4.26 ERA over 15 starts and will enter the 2018 season with a chance to once again battle for a starting rotation spot.