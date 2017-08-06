Phillies' Ben Lively: Returns to action Saturday
Lively (knee) allowed three runs on six hits over six innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Lively had his start pushed back a few days after he was hit on the knee by a line drive in his prior start. The Phillies have an opening in their rotation, but it looks like Zach Eflin will be the first choice to fill that spot. Lively is likely next up if Eflin fails to capitalize on his opportunity.
