Lively was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will start Sunday against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Despite solid numbers at Triple-A (3.15 ERA, 1.16 WHIP), Lively profiles as a No. 5 starter or swing man long term. His 17 strikeouts in 42.2 big-league innings (seven starts) earlier this season confirm his lack of impact stuff. He is a very risky fantasy option Sunday, even against a lackluster Giants offense.