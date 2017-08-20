Phillies' Ben Lively: Set to start Sunday
Lively was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will start Sunday against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Despite solid numbers at Triple-A (3.15 ERA, 1.16 WHIP), Lively profiles as a No. 5 starter or swing man long term. His 17 strikeouts in 42.2 big-league innings (seven starts) earlier this season confirm his lack of impact stuff. He is a very risky fantasy option Sunday, even against a lackluster Giants offense.
