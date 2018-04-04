Lively (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk across 5.2 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Mets. He struck out five.

Lively was quite effective through the early stages of his season debut, tossing five consecutive scoreless innings to begin the game. He ran into trouble in the sixth, however, when he allowed a pair of runs on a hit batsman and a pair of RBI knocks before he was removed from the game. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia lineup couldn't solve Matt Harvey on the other side, resulting in a tough-luck loss for Lively. He pitched well regardless and will face another favorable matchup next time out against the Marlins.