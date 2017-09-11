Lively (3-6) picked up a loss after allowing three runs on six hits over eight innings in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Sunday. He struck out seven and walked one.

This was Lively's third straight quality start. He's now 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA and a 28:9 K:BB in 32 innings over five starts since returning to the majors from Triple-A. The Phillies are certain to bring in some veteran starting pitching this offseason, but Lively is looking like he will enter camp next spring as a favorite for a rotation spot.