Phillies' Ben Lively: Tosses third straight quality start Sunday
Lively (3-6) picked up a loss after allowing three runs on six hits over eight innings in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Sunday. He struck out seven and walked one.
This was Lively's third straight quality start. He's now 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA and a 28:9 K:BB in 32 innings over five starts since returning to the majors from Triple-A. The Phillies are certain to bring in some veteran starting pitching this offseason, but Lively is looking like he will enter camp next spring as a favorite for a rotation spot.
More News
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Cruises to third victory of 2017•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Picks up seventh quality start in 10 tries•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Allows four homers in Saturday defeat•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Doesn't factor into decision•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Set to start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Ben Lively: Will be promoted Sunday•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...