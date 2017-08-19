Phillies' Ben Lively: Will be promoted Sunday
Lively will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday to start against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Lively, who was 1-4 with a 3.80 ERA and a 17:13 K:BB in 42.2 innings with the Phillies earlier this season, will bump Mark Leiter to the bullpen. He's worth a look in deeper leagues, but there is plenty of risk given that he is a pitch-to-contact guy that does not have a strikeout pitch to get himself out of trouble.
