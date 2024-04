The Dodgers traded Robles to the Phililes on Saturday in exchange for Connor Brogdon, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Robles spent all of last season with the Dodgers' High-A affiliate, posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 32.2 innings. The 23-year-old left-hander will presumably remain in High-A as he joins the Phillies' farm system, though a promotion to Double-A may come this year if he continues performing well.