Parker (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out three to earn the win Tuesday versus the Red Sox.

Parker relieved starter Zach Eflin during the fifth inning with the Phillies down by two runs. In the sixth, the offense exploded for seven runs, and Parker was in for the win. The 35-year-old righty hasn't allowed a run across 4.1 innings this season, while racking up seven strikeouts in his three appearances.