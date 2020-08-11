Parker's contract was selected by the Phillies on Tuesday.
The Phillies shook up their struggling bullpen Tuesday, removing Nick Pivetta and Trevor Kelley from the active roster and replacing them with Parker and Connor Brogdon. There are very few reliable arms behind Hector Neris in the Phillies' pen, so Parker could presumably have the chance to add to his 34 career saves at some point this season, though he's hardly high-leverage material at this point, as he posted a mediocre 4.55 ERA and a 5.07 FIP last year.
