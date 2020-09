Parker struck out three over two perfect innings as the opener in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

He didn't factor into the decision, an eventual 5-3 loss, but Parker gave the Phillies every opportunity to seize an early lead. The veteran right-hander has been one of the few bright spots in the team's bullpen this season, going 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB over 12.2 innings.