Phillies' Blake Parker: Invited to Phillies camp
Parker signed with the Phillies as a non-roster invitee Wednesday.
Parker became a free agent in November after refusing an outright assignment to the minors with Philadelphia. The 34-year-old spent time with both the Phillies and Twins last season, accumulating a 4.55 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a 65:22 K:BB across 61.1 innings pitched. The veteran reliever owns a modest 3.56 ERA across seven major league seasons and will try to impress the Phillies coaching staff enough this spring to find a spot in their bullpen on opening day.
