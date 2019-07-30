Parker signed a major-league contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Parker was designated for assignment by the Twins on Wednesday, and after declining a minor-league assignment, he elected free agency. His trip to the opener market didn't last long, however, as he managed to ink a big-league contract just a day after becoming a free agent. Parker has posted a 4.21 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 36.1 innings this season.

