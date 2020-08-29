Parker (2-0) pitched a scoreless 11th inning while allowing one batter to reach base with a walk as he was awarded the win over the Braves on Friday evening.

Parker entered the game in the 11th and quickly found himself in a jam with two men on and nobody out after walking Ender Inciarte to lead off the inning. He was able to get Austin Riley to fly out before J.T. Realmuto caught Inciarte trying to steal second. Parker was then able to escape after Adeiny Hechavarria fouled out to third to end the scoring chance. Parker has been solid for the Phillies all year long as he has yet to allow an earned run in 7.1 innings of work and should continue to get plenty of opportunities.