The Phillies signed Keller to a two-year, $22 million contract Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Keller was a full-time reliever for the first time in 2025 with the Cubs and excelled, collecting a 2.07 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 75:22 K:BB over 69.2 regular-season innings. The Phillies intend to keep him in a bullpen role, though his past starting experience allows for the possibility that he could make some starts, if needed. Keller is in line to help set up for closer Jhoan Duran.