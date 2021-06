Miller went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and one walk in Sunday's 12-6 win over the Nationals.

Miller had gone 0-for-12 with a walk and eight strikeouts across his last four games, but he bounced back with a dominant performance in Sunday's win. He's now slashing .276/.344/.474 with six home runs, 20 runs and 18 RBI this year.