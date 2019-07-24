Phillies' Brad Miller: Lands on IL with hip injury

The Phillies placed Miller on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hip flexor strain.

Miller likely picked up the injury at some point during Tuesday's 15-inning win over the Tigers, when he came off the bench late in the contest and made a pivotal defensive play to wipe out a potential go-ahead run by Detroit. The Phillies activated Sean Rodriguez (abdomen) from the IL in a corresponding move, and he'll essentially fill the utility role that Miller had occupied prior to getting hurt.