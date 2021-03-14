Miller could require an MRI after he was unable to play in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers due to a right oblique injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Miller said Sunday that the injury was something that had been bothering him throughout the spring, but it wasn't until Saturday that the pain was significant enough for him to ask out of the lineup. The Phillies plan to give him a few days of rest with the hope that's enough to resolve the issue, but if not, Miller will likely be sent in for further diagnostic tests. The 31-year-old is competing for a role this spring as a left-handed bat off the Philadelphia bench.