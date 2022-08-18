The Phillies claimed Zimmer off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Philadelphia opened up room for Zimmer on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster by transferring Bryce Harper (thumb) to the 60-day injured list and by placing Brandon Marsh (ankle) on the 10-day IL, respectively. Zimmer, who now joins with his third organization of the season, could step into the top center-field role vacated by Marsh, a trade-deadline pickup who appeared in just 12 games for the Phillies before going down with an injury. A platoon arrangement between the lefty-hitting Zimmer and righty-hitting Matt Vierling in center would make some sense, though Zimmer had performed miserably at the plate in his limited opportunities with Toronto earlier in the season. Over his 77 plate appearances before being waived, Zimmer slashed .105/.209/.237 with a 37.9 percent strikeout rate.
