Zimmer isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.
Although right-hander T.J. Zeuch is on the mound for Cincinnati on Wednesday, Zimmer will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Nick Castellanos are starting in the outfield from left to right.
