Zimmer is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
The lefty-hitting Zimmer will retreat to the bench as Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson stocks up on some extra right-handed bats to counter Reds southpaw Nick Lodolo. Matt Vierling will step in for Zimmer in center field.
