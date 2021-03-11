Kintzler's bullpen spot appears to be very safe despite the fact that he's merely in camp as a non-roster invitee, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Looking at Kintzler's 12 saves and 2.22 ERA for the Marlins last season, it's something of a surprise the veteran had to settle for a minor-league deal. His underlying numbers weren't nearly so convincing, however, as his 13.9 percent strikeout rate and 10.9 percent walk rate were both poor, and his 57.3 percent groundball rate, while strong, wouldn't typically be enough to overcome them. He appears to be firmly in the Phillies' plans this season, however, especially as he's reportedly throwing harder than he did last year. He isn't a favorite to save games at the moment, but he has plenty of experience in the role and could be called on at some point in the Phillies' top relievers struggle.