Kintzler (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk in 1.2 scoreless innings pitched, striking out one and earning the win in Wednesday's 5-3 win over St. Louis.

The veteran went a week without game action after yielding three runs to the Giants on April 21 and appears to have benefited from the time off. Five of Kintzler's seven appearances have been scoreless, but that and one other bad outing have inflated his ERA to 5.87 through 7.2 innings pitched. The 36-year-old lacks elite stuff at this point in his career, though he generates enough soft contact with his sinker to navigate through opposing lineups and record outs in the middle innings of games.