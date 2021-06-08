Kintzler was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained neck, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran reliever presumably suffered the injury during his Sunday outing in which he allowed three runs while recording just two outs. Much like Sunday, the 2021 season as a whole has been a struggle for the righty, who has an 8.50 ERA in 18 innings of work. It's unclear how severe Kintzler's neck strain is or whether he'll require longer than 10 days on the IL.